Former Westchester County Association Chairman, Longtime Tarrytown Resident Dies

Plunkett, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died on Sunday, April 16 at the age of 82, according to his obituary.

Born in Buffalo in 1940, Plunkett graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in 1958 and went on to attend the College of the Holy Cross and the New York University School of Law, earning his law degree in 1965.

He then went on to start a law career and began the successful firm Plunkett & Jaffe P.C., where he would use his extensive knowledge of the law as well as his sense of fairness and humor to help his clients, his obituary said.

In addition to his career, Plunkett was also passionate about volunteering his time and served as the Chairman of the Westchester County Association, which advocates for economic development in the county.

He also volunteered his time by serving as a Board Member at Sacred Heart Greenwich, Vice Chairman at Marymount College, and Chairman of the Board at Archbishop Stepinac.

Additionally, Plunkett also served as the Vice Chairman of Historic Hudson Valley and a Board member of the White Memorial Conservation Center and Foundation.

As recognition for his time spent volunteering and helping people, Plunkett, also known as "Sweet Willy," received numerous awards throughout his lifetime and was a "truly great American," his obituary said.

He was known for helping people succeed, and for being a mentor, confidant, and ally to countless friends in his life.

He is survived by his siblings, Patricia Fogarty and Kevin Plunkett; his children, Ryan Plunkett, John Plunkett, Erin Plunkett Niehaus, Kathleen Plunkett O'Connor, Timothy Plunkett, and Patrick Plunkett; and countless other relatives, including 20 grandchildren.

A funeral mass for Plunkett will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tarrytown-SleepyHollow and receive free news updates.