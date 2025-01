The fire happened on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at an apartment building on Cedar Street in Sleepy Hollow, according to the Tarrytown Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found a blaze in a third-floor apartment and began fighting off the flames.

The blaze was eventually contained and stopped from spreading further, firefighters said. More information was not immediately available.

