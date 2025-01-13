The blaze happened a little after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Blue Hill at Stone Barns restaurant in Tarrytown at 630 Bedford Rd., when a commercial alarm was triggered at the property, according to the Pocantico Hills Fire Department.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters discovered a cooking appliance fire on the exterior of the building that had spread inside, affecting the first and second floors.

With assistance from numerous mutual aid departments, firefighters successfully contained and extinguished the blaze before it could cause more significant damage, the department said.

"The damage could have been much worse without the swift action of all personnel on scene," the department wrote on social media.

The acclaimed restaurant, located on the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture property, is a staple of Westchester's culinary scene and has been recognized by publications like Wine Spectator, which included it in its 2024 Restaurant Awards.

