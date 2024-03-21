Filming To Take Place On Busy Main Road In Sleepy Hollow: Here's When

The filming will take place on Thursday, March 21 between 7 p.m. and midnight on both directions of Route 9 in Sleepy Hollow between Sleepy Hollow High School and Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, according to Sleepy Hollow village officials.

Officials said there may be brief traffic delays as a result of the filming, which has been approved by the state Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to avoid driving in the area during the filming.

The scene being filmed will consist of a driving car.

"We thank you for your patience!" village officials said.

