Arson, Vandalism At Historic Lighthouse In Sleepy Hollow Prompts Investigation

The damage, discovered around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, May 31 by a Westchester County Parks employee, included a smoke condition inside the lighthouse, multiple broken windows, and the destruction of several historically significant items. The employee immediately notified authorities upon arriving at the site, Westchester County Police announced on Monday, June 2.

Sleepy Hollow Police and fire departments quickly responded and extinguished a small fire inside the structure. County Police patrol officers also responded, and the case was turned over to detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

According to police, the destruction included severe fire damage to the flooring on the lighthouse’s first floor, multiple broken windows on both the first and second floors, the destruction of antiques, historical artifacts, and other furnishings, and damage to approximately 35 antique books that were removed from shelves and scattered across the floor.

The lighthouse, which sits along the Hudson River and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has long served as a cultural and historical beacon for the region. The damage is being assessed as both a criminal act and a blow to local heritage preservation.

In a statement, County Executive Ken Jenkins called the damage a "truly despicable act."

The Westchester County Police Forensic Investigation Unit and the Department of Emergency Services Cause & Origin Team processed the crime scene. Detectives are now reviewing surveillance footage, canvassing the area, and asking the public to help with tips.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Westchester County Police. Tip lines are available by phone and online, and submissions can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tarrytown-SleepyHollow and receive free news updates.