$3.4M Restoration Project Completed At Tarrytown Lighthouse: 'Historic Occasion'

The completion of a $3.4 million effort to restore the Tarrytown Lighthouse was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 23, which was also the 150th anniversary of the Town of Sleepy Hollow, Westchester County officials announced.

The extensive capital project included exterior repairs and repainting, fixing cracks, replacing doors and windows, cleaning foundation masonry, refurbishing the interior plaster and paint finishes, restoring the wooden floors, new electric lighting, and more.

According to officials, the restoration was part of Westchester County Executive George Latimer's effort to rebuild the county's infrastructure to improve the quality of life for residents.

"The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of the most well-known landmarks in Westchester County, and it is the only lighthouse in the County," Latimer said, adding, "This capital project is another example of an existing destination that the County is restoring and refurbishing so that it can be enjoyed again by current and future residents. Having the Lighthouse completed in time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow is a great way to mark this historic occasion."

Originally built in 1883, the landmark is a "sparkplug" lighthouse with a superstructure resting on concrete and metal caisson. It was built following local steamship companies' requests for help navigating dangerous shoals.

The lighthouse was taken out of service in 1961 after the construction of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

It is now restored to its original and "most authentic" condition, officials said.

