3 Teens Charged In $100K Tarrytown Lighthouse Arson Spree In Westchester (Update)

The arrests were announced Friday, June 6, by Westchester County Police, who said two suspects—Elvin Ayavaca, 18, of White Plains, and Richard Barrero, 19, of Harrison—were arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Village Court.

Each is charged with three felonies: third-degree arson, third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief.

A third suspect, a 17-year-old whose name is being withheld due to his age, was arraigned in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court on the same charges. A fourth individual is still being sought.

Authorities said the destruction was discovered around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, May 31, by a Westchester County Parks employee. The worker arrived at the lighthouse and saw smoke, broken windows, and signs of other serious damage, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The lighthouse, which sits along the Hudson River and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sustained widespread destruction, including significant fire damage to the first-floor flooring, broken windows on both the first and second floors, destroyed antiques, furniture, and items of historical significance, and about 35 antique books ripped from shelves and strewn across the floor.

The Westchester County Parks Department is still assessing the full extent of the damage. An early estimate places the cost at approximately $100,000, but that figure may change, officials said. Public tours of the lighthouse have been suspended until further notice.

The three arrests follow the Westchester County Police Department's posting of surveillance images depicting the suspects on Tuesday, June 3.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

