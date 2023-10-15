Yaphank Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend At Motel In Patchogue

On Wednesday, May 29 just before 2:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a woman not breathing at the Shore Motor Inn, located in Patchogue at 576 Eastbound Sunrise Service Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, Candice Woodruff, age 37, of Katy, Texas, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, it was determined Woodruff’s cause of death was asphyxia.

Following an investigation by the Suffolk County PD Homicide Squad detectives, an arrest warrant was issued for Woodruff’s boyfriend, Willie Hart, age 59, of Yaphank.

Hart surrendered on Sunday, Oct. 15, and was charged with second-degree murder.

Hart will be held overnight at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank and arraigned at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Monday, Oct. 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.