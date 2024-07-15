It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in West Islip.

A 40-year-old man from Central Islip was driving a 2014 Audi A8 westbound on the eastbound side of the Sunrise Highway Service Road at Malts Avenue.

According to Suffolk County Police, his vehicle crashed head-on with a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound.

The Central Islip man was ejected from the Audi. He was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip in critical condition.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 32-year-old East Northport woman, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Her 43-year-old husband, who was driving the Jeep, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

