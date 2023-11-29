Would You Be Fooled? Movie Money Used By 22-Year-Old Brentwood Man To 'Buy' Car, Police Say

Poll Have You Ever Been Scammed By Movie Prop Money? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Have You Ever Been Scammed By Movie Prop Money? Yes 0%

A 22-year-old Long Island man is accused of scamming a victim out of their car by using movie prop money, according to Southampton Town Police.

The victim contacted the department in October 2023 to report that his vehicle had been stolen by a man who had contacted him on Facebook Marketplace.

He told investigators that the man gave him $4,000 cash and left with the car.

It wasn’t until after the man was gone that the victim realized he’d been duped by movie prop money.

Following an investigation, police arrested Victor Marquez, of Brentwood, on Sunday, Nov. 26, in connection with the alleged theft.

Marquez was taken into custody after a Suffolk County Police officer spotted him driving the same stolen vehicle, police said.

He is charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

At first glance, movie prop money appears incredibly realistic. However, there are several wording changes that give it away as fake currency, including:

“For motion picture use only” is printed along the top

“This note is not legal tender” is printed on at least one side of the bill

The president’s name is typically changed or omitted

Serial numbers are often the same on all movie prop money

