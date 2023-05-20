Women Arrested For Prostitution During Long Island Massage Parlor Raid

In response to o uniform patrol and community quality of life complaints, authorities led by the Suffolk County Police Department conducted an investigation at Oxygen Foot Spa, located in West Islip at Higbie Lane at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police, Wanting Qui, age 51, and Xiuhua Liu, age 47, both of Flushing, Queens, were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony.

Danping Yu, age 49, of Amityville, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and second-degree criminal nuisance.

The three are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers,

Suffolk County PD Community Response Unit officers,

Suffolk County PDThird Squad detectives,

Town of Islip Fire Marshal.

