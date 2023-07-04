Mostly Cloudy 78°

Women Arrested For Prostitution During Coram Massage Parlor Raid

Two women were arrested for prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

The raid was conducted at BBP Enterprises at 356 Middle Country Road, Suite 301 in Coram.
Joe Lombardi
In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation at BBP Enterprises in Coram, located at 356 Middle Country Road, Suite 301 Monday, July 3 at about 3:30 p.m.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police, Yanfang Gao, age 41, and Geng Hua Zhu, age 42, both of Flushing, Queens, were arrested and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession. 

Both were released on a field appearance ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. 

The operation was conducted by:

  •  Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers,
  • Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, 
  • Town Fire Marshal, 
  • Town Investigator.

