Woman's Body Found At Demolition Site In Port Jefferson Station

A person found the body of an adult woman in Port Jefferson Station at Lawrence Aviation Industries Incorporated Site, located at on Sheep Pasture Road, at approximately 11:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

The body was taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause of death and identity of the woman, which has not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.