Woman's Body Found At Demolition Site In Port Jefferson Station

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body found at a demolition site on Long Island.

<p>A look at the area where the body was found on Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson Station.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
A person found the body of an adult woman in Port Jefferson Station at Lawrence Aviation Industries Incorporated Site, located at on Sheep Pasture Road, at approximately 11:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

The body was taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause of death and identity of the woman, which has not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

