Woman Who Struck Triathlete During Shirley Race Was Speeding On Suspended License, DA Says

Jakeline Figueroa, age 29, of Westbury, was arraigned on nearly a half dozen criminal charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Prosecutors said Figueroa was speeding in her SUV when she drove through a stop bar and into a triathlon event in the parking lot of Smith Point Beach in Shirley on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Moments later, she struck 44-year-old Sal Gomez, of Selden, throwing him from his bike. He landed on her windshield before striking the pavement.

Gomez was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent three weeks of treatment for a traumatic brain injury and a cervical spine fracture.

After two more weeks at a physical rehabilitation center, he was finally taken home on Friday, Sept. 15, according to a GoFundMe.

At the time of the crash, Figueroa was driving on a suspended license and without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, prosecutors said.

The devices are often installed following drunk driving convictions.

“This assault could have been avoided,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “There was no need for this defendant to allegedly drive while speeding inside of a parking lot even if there was not a race taking place.”

In court Wednesday, Figueroa was arraigned on the following charges:

Assault (felony)

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Circumvention of an interlock device (misdemeanor)

Speeding (traffic infraction)

A Suffolk County judge released her on supervision and suspended her license. She is due back in court in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Gomez, a husband and father of two, continues to recover after “fighting for his life,” his wife Jill said on GoFundMe.

“The struggles are here and they are so very real but Sal is an amazing man, husband and father and is working hard every day to help himself heal!” she said.

“I am speaking on behalf of him when I say that everyone's prayers and well wishes are a part of his daily reminder that there is so much good out there! He is beyond grateful for everyone whether he knows you or not, for your prayers!”

The campaign has seen incredible support, raising nearly $95,000 from 974 donors. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

