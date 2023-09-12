Woman Rescued After Driving Car Into Water In Mastic

The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Mastic, near Hampton Avenue and Riviera Drive.

According to Suffolk County Police, the 53-year-old Shirley woman was driving a BMW i3 eastbound on Hampton Avenue when she crashed through a guardrail and landed in the Forge River.

Five Suffolk County Police officers were first on the scene and swam out to the woman, eventually pulling her to safety.

She was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and treated for minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Police did not speculate as to why the woman failed to stop at the intersection.

