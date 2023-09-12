Fair 79°

Woman Rescued After Driving Car Into Water In Mastic

A woman is recovering after she drove her car into the water on Long Island, prompting a water rescue from police.

A 53-year-old woman was rescued after driving her car into the water near Hampton Avenue and Riviera Drive in Mastic on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Mastic, near Hampton Avenue and Riviera Drive.

According to Suffolk County Police, the 53-year-old Shirley woman was driving a BMW i3 eastbound on Hampton Avenue when she crashed through a guardrail and landed in the Forge River.

Five Suffolk County Police officers were first on the scene and swam out to the woman, eventually pulling her to safety.

She was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and treated for minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Police did not speculate as to why the woman failed to stop at the intersection.

