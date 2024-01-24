Woman Nabbed For Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Station Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation at Huntington Spa, located in Huntington Station at 1973 New York Ave. at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Xiao Mei, age 44, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with two counts each of:

Prostitution,

Unauthorized practice of a profession.

Ye was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Summonses were issued by the town of Huntington Public Safety.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal also was involved in the operation.

