Woman Hit, Killed Walking Near Hampton Bays Lirr Station

A woman was struck and killed while walking near a Long Island Rail Road station.

Ponquogue Avenue near Good Ground Road in Hampton Bays. 

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, near the LIRR station in Hampton Bays.

Suffolk County Police said Margaret Lucey, age 89, of Hampton Bays, was crossing Ponquogue Avenue westbound when she was hit by a car making a left turn from Good Ground Road.

Lucey was taken to Southampton Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to police.

The driver, identified as a Hampton Bays man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. He is not expected to face charges.

