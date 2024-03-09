Woman Faces Sexual Abuse Charge After Commack Massage Parlor Raid

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers led an investigation into Nature Therapy in Commack, located at 160 Commack Road, starting at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

During the detail, Zhuo Wang, age 55, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with uunauthorized practice of a profession and third-degree sexual abuse.

The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business. Wang was issued a Desk

Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Other agencies involved in the operation were the Suffolk County PD Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Huntington Public Safety,

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.