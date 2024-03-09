Overcast 41°

SHARE

Woman Faces Sexual Abuse Charge After Commack Massage Parlor Raid

A woman is facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse, after a police raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers led an investigation into Nature Therapy in Commack, located at 160 Commack Road, starting at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

During the detail, Zhuo Wang, age 55, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with uunauthorized practice of a profession and third-degree sexual abuse.

The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business. Wang was issued a Desk

Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Other agencies involved in the operation were the Suffolk County PD Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Huntington Public Safety,

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE