Overcast 72°

SHARE

Woman Drove Drunk With Kids, Ages 2, 8 In Southampton: Police

A Long Island woman was nabbed after she allegedly drove drunk with two children under 10 in her car, according to police.

Jenna Chase, age 28 of Sag Harbor, was accused of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the car, police reported.
Jenna Chase, age 28 of Sag Harbor, was accused of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the car, police reported. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Unsplash via michael_f
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Friday, Aug. 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Southampton, according to the New York State Police.

Jenna Chase, age 28 of Sag Harbor, was driving on Flanders Road when she was pulled over by police.

Officers reportedly determined that Chase was intoxicated and that she was driving with a two- and eight-year-old in the car.

Chase was charged with:

  • Aggravated DWI - Leandra Law; and
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southampton Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE