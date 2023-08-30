Woman Drove Drunk With Kids, Ages 2, 8 In Southampton: Police

It happened on Friday, Aug. 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Southampton, according to the New York State Police.

Jenna Chase, age 28 of Sag Harbor, was driving on Flanders Road when she was pulled over by police.

Officers reportedly determined that Chase was intoxicated and that she was driving with a two- and eight-year-old in the car.

Chase was charged with:

Aggravated DWI - Leandra Law; and

Endangering the welfare of a child.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southampton Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

