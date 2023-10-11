Woman Dies In Fire At North Amityville Home

Emergency crews were called just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, for a fire in North Amityville, at the Gildersleeve mobile home park on Broadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman dead inside one of the units, according to Suffolk County Police.

Authorities did not reveal her name, age, or hometown.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

Nobody else was injured in the fire and no other buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police said it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

