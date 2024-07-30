Overcast 75°

SHARE

Woman Charged With Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Station Massage Parlor

A woman was charged with prostitution after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

A woman was charged with prostitution after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

A woman was charged with prostitution after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities investigated Suny Spa, located in Huntington Station at 825 East Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, July 29.

Jin Rong Wei, age 53, of Flushing, was charged with:

  • Two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony;
  • Two counts of prostitution, a misdemeanor;
  • One count of criminal nuisance, a misdemeanor.

Wei was released on a Field Appearance Ticket and will appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date. 

The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business. 

The operation was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal,
  • Town of Huntington Building Department.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE