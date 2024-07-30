Woman Charged With Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Station Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities investigated Suny Spa, located in Huntington Station at 825 East Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, July 29.

Jin Rong Wei, age 53, of Flushing, was charged with:

Two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony;

Two counts of prostitution, a misdemeanor;

One count of criminal nuisance, a misdemeanor.

Wei was released on a Field Appearance Ticket and will appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal,

Town of Huntington Building Department.

