Woman Charged After Patchogue Massage Parlor Raid

It happened on Monday, Nov. 13 in Patchogue at approximately 4:10 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

Following numerous complaints from the community, SCPD officers teamed up with Town of Brookhaven officials to investigate The Perfect Nail Salon, located at 465D Route 112.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old Aihua Tong off Queens on the following charge:

Unlawful practice of a profession

She was released and is due back at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

