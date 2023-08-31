Woman Arrested For Prostitution After Huntington Massage Parlor Raid

It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Huntington at approximately 3 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

Following complaints from the community, SCPD officers teamed up with Town of Huntington officials and the Huntington Town Fire Marshal to investigate the AT Shangrila Spa, located at 870 West Jericho Turnpike.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 46-year-old Huaying Wei of Brooklyn on the following charges:

Prostitution

Unlawful practice of a profession

She was released and is due back in court on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.