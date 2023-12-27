Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk At King Kullen In Patchogue On Christmas Eve

Suffolk County Sheriff's Office deputies working the DWI Enforcement Team said they observed Melissa Ann Essig, age 34, fail to signal a right turn out of the King Kullen parking lot in Patchogue on Sunrise Highway onto Waverly Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 24.

She demonstrated clues while performing standardized field sobriety tests indicating she was intoxicated, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office added.

Essig was arrested and transported to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Headquarters Bureau in Riverhead, New York where she submitted to a chemical breath test resulting in a .21 percent blood-alcohol content.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated due to the high BAC, the sheriff's office said.

Essig's precise place of residence was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.