Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $10K Sold At Centereach Convenience Store

The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket, worth $9,565 was sold in Centereach at the 7-Eleven located at 1545 Middle Country Road.

It was sold for the Midday drawing held on Thursday, Sept. 28, New York Lottery announced.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

