Fair 86°

SHARE

Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Deer Park

Could you be the lucky winner?

The Deer Hills Service Station, located in Deer Park, sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000, lottery officials said.
The Deer Hills Service Station, located in Deer Park, sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000, lottery officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view & Pixabay via hermann
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

On Thursday, July 6, the New York Lottery reported that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Deer Hills Service, located at 1985 Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park.

The third-prize ticket was drawn at the Wednesday, July 5 Powerball.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, while the red Powerball is drawn from a field of one to 26.

The New York Lottery has contributed $3.6 billion to support education in New York State during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which lottery officials claim makes it North America’s largest and most profitable lottery. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE