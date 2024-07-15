Winning $32K Lottery Ticket Sold At East Islip Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket worth over $30,000 was sold at a convenience store on Long Island.

The top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket – worth $32,341 – was purchased in East Islip, at the 7-Eleven store located at 197 Montauk Highway.

It was sold for the evening drawing held Monday, July 8, New York Lottery announced.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their ticket status any time on the New York Lottery website.

