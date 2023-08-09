Winner Winner: $50K Powerball Prize Sold At Bay Shore Convenience Store

Are you feeling lucky?

A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth tens of thousands was sold for the Monday, Aug. 7 drawing at a convenience store in Bay Shore, the New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Just Gas Only, located at 1400 Brentwood Road.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, and the red Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion during the fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support education in New York State and is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

