West Babylon Woman Killed In Crash After Car Runs Through Red Light In Lindenhurst, Police Say

It happened around 7:10 a.m. Sunday, June 18 in Lindenhurst.

That's when a 56-year-old Babylon man was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry eastbound on Route 109 when his vehicle failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2010 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Straight Path, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Honda, Giuseppa Giordano, age 59, of West Babylon, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her 12-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

