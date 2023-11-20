Fair 36°

West Babylon Man Hits $3M Jackpot Playing Scratch-Off Game

A Long Island man’s bank account has received a massive boost just in time for the holidays.

<p>A West Babylon man claimed a $3 million jackpot prize after hitting it big on the Multiplier Craze scratch-off game.</p>

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ale-ks
Vincent Burzotta, of West Babylon, claimed a $3 million jackpot after hitting it big playing the Multiplier Craze scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced.

Burzotta purchased the top prize-winning ticket in West Babylon, at the Kiana Wine and Liquor located at 926 Little East Neck Road.

After giving Uncle Sam his share, he took home a lump sum payout just north of $1.4 million.

Scratch-off games generated over $4.4 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, lottery officials said.

Of that, over $359 million went to Suffolk County schools through the Lottery Aid to Education program.

