Weeks Of Lane Closures Scheduled For Portion Of Ocean Parkway In Babylon

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, one eastbound lane of the Ocean Parkway will close in the town of Babylon between the Gilgo State Park 4x4 entrance and the Robert Moses Causeway.

The eastbound lane will remain closed for approximately five weeks while crews complete paving work, according to the Department of Transportation.

Officials warned of possible travel delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

