Weeks Of Full Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Huntington

Beginning Sunday, April 23, the westbound lanes of I-495 will be closed nightly between exit 50 (Bagatelle Road) and exit 49 (State Route 110) in the town of Huntington from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for approximately three weeks, according to the Department of Transportation.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto the North Service Road.

Once work is completed in the westbound lanes, the eastbound lanes will close through the same stretch from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for another three weeks.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow crews to complete bridge painting work.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the detour and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

