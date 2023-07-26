Weeks Of Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Northern State Parkway In Suffolk County

Beginning Wednesday, July 26, the eastbound lanes of the parkway will close nightly between Deer Park Road (Exit 42) in the Town of Huntington and Sagtikos State Parkway (Exit 44) in the Town of Smithtown from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

The nightly closures are expected to last four weeks and will allow road crews to complete needed paving work, according to the Department of Transportation.

During the closures, drivers will follow signed detours to get around the work zone.

Transportation officials encouraged drivers to exercise caution through the detour and reminded the public that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

