Weeks Of Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

Both directions of the Long Island Expressway are scheduled to close overnight at Exit 63 in the Town of Brookhaven for two weeks, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The eastbound lanes of I-495 are scheduled to close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., while the westbound lanes will shut down between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

During the closures, crews will continue work on a bridge deck removal project. Traffic will be detoured onto the service roads.

Transportation officials urged the public to plan for possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

