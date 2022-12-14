Some Areas Could See Up To 18 Inches Of Snowfall From Potent Nor'easter Taking Aim On Region

A storm system that will sweep through the Northeast could bring up to 18 inches of snowfall to some interior areas in the region, according to brand-new predictions.

The system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16.

In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system, according to the National Weather Service.

But farther inland, parts of northern New York, New England, and Pennsylvania could see at least a foot of accumulation from the Nor'easter.

Projected accumulation totals are shown in the image above from AccuWeather.com with areas in the lightest blue expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, 3 to 6 inches is forecast for areas in Columbia blue, 6 to 12 inches in the areas shown in royal blue, and 12 to 18 inches in purple.

"If the storm were to track slightly farther to the east, it could pull cold air down the Hudson Valley and allow some snow to reach New York City," according to AccuWeather.com. "In a similar scenario, then Boston could end up receiving heavy snow rather than wind-swept rain.

Look for sunny skies Wednesday, Dec. 14 with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

The storm system is due to arrive sometime after midday Thursday before winding down late Friday night or in the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 17.

For a look at projected arrival times for precipitation from the storm system from west to east Thursday into Friday, click on the second image above.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.