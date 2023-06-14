'We Almost Lost Noah': Victim In Triple Stabbing Outside Bay Shore Business Remains In ICU

The attack happened early Sunday, June 11 in Bay Shore, in a parking lot outside the Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub on East Main Street.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers arrived at the scene after someone called 911 reporting a fight, according to Suffolk County Police.

When they arrived, they found three men, ages 24, 24, and 23, suffering from stab wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of Wednesday, June 14, no suspects had been arrested.

At the time of the attack, the men were waiting for an Uber ride, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by Savannah Parker.

One of the victims, identified only as Noah, suffered a “life-threatening” stab wound to the abdomen that injured his small and large colon, Parker said.

“Noah had to undergo two major surgeries and is currently still on a ventilator in ICU,” she continued.

“His family anticipates at least a weeklong hospital stay while recovering before being allowed to go home. Then he still has a very long road to healing and recovery.”

Noah recently graduated with his bachelor's of science degree in public health and was working full time.

“Because of his injuries, he will be unable to work for the foreseeable future,” Parker said.

“As he will be without income for an undetermined time, the family has created this GoFundMe to help Noah on his path to recovery and rehabilitation.”

As of Wednesday, the campaign had raised over $9,000 of its $50,000 goal. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.