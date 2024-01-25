Water Rescue: Clammer Spends Hours Stuck In Ice In Shirley

The incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 23 in Narrow Bay in Shirley, near Smith Point Bridge.

Suffolk County Police said someone called 911 at around 2:30 p.m. for a boat that was stuck in the ice.

Officers from the agency’s Marine Bureau located the vessel and used their own boat to break up the ice and tow the man to safety.

The Shirley resident had been on the water for several hours with no cell phone or radio, police said. He was not injured.

“No matter the weather, SCPD officers will respond to help residents in need,” the agency captioned a Facebook photo of the rescue.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.