Wanted: Suspect ID'd In Fatal Shooting Of 30-Year-Old Mastic Man

The victim, 30-year-old Alex Smith, was found at around 2 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in a parking lot in Mastic Beach, located on Neighborhood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, May 26, police identified the suspect as Joseph Scalafani, age 32, who is known to frequent Mastic, Mastic Beach, and Shirley.

According to investigators, Scalafani shot Smith following a confrontation. Police did not say whether the two men knew each other.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

