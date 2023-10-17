Video: Woman Caught Spitting On Shirley Wendy's Employee, Remains At Large

The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 8 in Shirley, according to Suffolk County Police.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, was having arguing over food with employees at the Wendy’s located at 555 William Floyd Parkway.

Security footage captured the tail end of the incident, where the alleged harasser shoved a tray of food over the counter and spit on the worker behind the counter.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.