Video Shows Moment Drunk Driver Crashes In Wyandanch, Killing His Brother, DA Says

Carlos Sanchez-Benitez, age 44, of Wyandanch, was arraigned on nearly a dozen charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in Suffolk County on Thursday, Oct. 5.

According to prosecutors, Sanchez-Benitez got behind the wheel shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 16, after drinking alcohol at a deli.

He was driving his 2016 Honda CRV westbound on Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch when he crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on, according to investigators.

The impact left Sanchez-Benitez’ front seat passenger and brother Jose Ruben fatally wounded and he later died at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also hospitalized with injuries.

A surveillance camera from a nearby business captured video of the crash, which can be viewed below.

“This defendant made the horrible decision to allegedly drive while intoxicated, causing the tragic collision with another vehicle, killing his brother and seriously injuring other motorists,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“We continue to see these preventable tragedies time and time again. I will continue my push for tougher penalties for those that decide to drive irresponsibly in Suffolk County.”

In court Thursday, Sanchez-Benitez was arraigned on the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

Second-degree manslaughter (felony)

Aggravated vehicular assault (felony)

Vehicular manslaughter (felony)

Two counts of assault (felony and misdemeanor)

Vehicular assault (felony)

Two counts of driving while intoxicated (misdemeanors)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

He was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail and is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

