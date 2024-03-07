Victim ID'd In Hit-Run Crash Killing Man In Hampton Bays

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in Hampton Bays, on Springville Road.

Southampton Town Police said Angel Asimbay, age 67, of Hampton Bays, was struck near the intersection of Neptune Avenue. He was taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The driver who struck Asimbay fled the scene, police said.

Southampton Town Police and New York State Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 631-702-2230.

