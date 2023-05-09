Update: Coast Guard Halts Search For Missing 28-Year-Old Who Fell From Boat On Great South Bay

After searching for 34 hours and covering 1,000 nautical miles, efforts to locate 28-year-old James Jaronczyk, of Massapequa, were suspended at 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

“This does not mean that the case has been closed, but active search efforts have been paused pending new information,” he said.

Jaronczyk was alone on a 22-foot Progression speedboat on the Great South Bay when he hit a wave and was ejected from the boat at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, according to Suffolk County Police.

Multiple agencies, including the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and local fire departments, fanned out looking for any sign of the man.

Relatives have since taken to social media pleading with the public to check their backyards, private docks, or anywhere on the shore.

“If you live on the water please continually monitor canals,” his cousin wrote on Twitter. “Help us bring James home.”

Jaronczyk was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152.

