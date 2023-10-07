Update: Bus Driver Fired After Allegedly Drinking Alcohol While Driving Smithtown Students

The alleged incident happened on a We Transport bus taking students home from Smithtown West High School on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

A school district employee contacted officers at around 3:15 p.m. after someone snapped a picture showing an open alcoholic beverage on the bus.

“It was confirmed that an alcoholic beverage was on board and the driver was promptly taken from the bus, and a different driver completed the route,” said Smithtown Central School District Superintendent Mark Secaur.

On Friday, Oct. 6, a spokesperson for WE Transport confirmed to Daily Voice that the driver was fired, and the company is cooperating with the police investigation.

“The safety of our student riders remains our number one priority and this alleged conduct is completely unacceptable,” they said.

Suffolk County Police said the incident is under investigation.

The driver had not been identified or charged as of Friday.

