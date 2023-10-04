'Unimaginable Loss': Support Swells For Widow, 2 Kids Of Man Killed In Yaphank Crash

Nicholas DeMaio, age 25, of Shirley, died following the wreck, which occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 in Yaphank.

Suffolk County Police said he was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla northbound on Yaphank Avenue when he veered off the road, struck a curb, and went airborne before hitting a utility pole.

DeMaio was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

“Last night our family suffered an unimaginable loss,” DeMaio’s sister-in-law Annamarie DeMaio wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Nicholas was a father to two babies, Xander (1) and Harley (10 months), a devoted husband to his wife Victoria, an amazing son, and the best brother you could ask for,” she said. “The world is a lesser place without him here.”

All of the money raised by the campaign will go toward supporting DeMaio’s wife and children, she said.

“Thank you for all the condolences.”

Those who wish to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

Suffolk County Police asked anyone with information on the crash to contact the agency at 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.