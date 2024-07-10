Joshua Perez-Rodriguez, of Brentwood, died following a two-vehicle collision in Central Islip, at the intersection of East Suffolk Avenue and Carleton Avenue, on Friday night, July 5.

Suffolk County Police said he was driving a 2009 Honda Accord northbound on Carleton Avenue when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of East Suffolk Avenue and crashed into a 2007 Toyota SUV.

Perez-Rodriguez was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Accord, a 19-year-old Brentwood man, and the driver of the SUV were transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

In the days since his death, donors have contributed thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe campaign to help Perez-Rodriguez with memorial expenses.

“The unexpected death of a child is unfathomable,” campaign organizer Elizabeth Ramos said. “A piece of you taken out of this world too soon.”

She went on to remember the young man as a “hard worker” who “took a lot of pride in everything he did.”

“He enjoyed traveling and loved learning new things. An individual who was always up for a challenge, Joshua was a very shy yet lovable individual,” she said. “It’s so unfortunate to know he earned his wings at such a short time.”

The fundraiser had collected nearly $3,500 as of Wednesday, July 10. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.