Twice Is Nice: $1M Lottery Prizes Claimed By Copiague Man, Second Long Island Player

Residents from both Nassau and Suffolk counties claimed $1 million lottery prizes in recent days, New York Lottery announced.

Nassau County resident Arturo Juarez, of Floral Park, claimed a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five CASH4LIFe numbers drawn on Wednesday, May 15.

A second prize on the game guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million.

Juarez opted to receive a single lump sum payment of $651,000 after paying Uncle Sam.

According to lottery officials, he purchased the lucky ticket in Bethpage, at Jay’s Cards & Gift on Old Bethpage Road.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County resident Stepian Krzysztof, of Copiague, is celebrating his own $1 million prize after hitting the jackpot on New York Lottery’s Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

Krzysztof, who purchased his ticket in Copiague, at the Smokewerx on Oak Street, also elected to receive a single lump sum payment totaling $651,000.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

