'Turned Our Lives Upside Down': Wainscott Father Left In Coma After Being Struck By Van

Jeffrey Yusko, of the hamlet of Wainscott, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital on Friday, May 5, after being struck by a van not far from his home, his son Tyler Yusko wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

“We received a knock on our front door from the police that turned our lives upside down,” Yusko said.

His father, a “top salesman” at P.C. Richard & Son appliance store in Southampton, suffered devastating injuries in the crash, including swelling and bleeding in his brain.

He also broke three ribs and suffered a broken sternum and eye socket, along with a fractured tibia. He has been intubated and unresponsive ever since, listed in critical condition.

When Yusko’s family arrived at the hospital hours later, they didn’t know if he was dead or alive, his son writes on the GoFundMe.

“The sight of seeing him in that moment was an image that we will never forget,” Yusko said, noting the stark contrast to his typical active, happy, and funny demeanor.

“He is always on the move, living life to the fullest and doing everything he can for his family and friends,” Yusko said.

“To see him like this: unresponsive, machines helping him breathe, and tubes draining blood from his brain, was a sight that none of us were prepared for.”

Shortly before the crash, the elder Yusko had brought his wife - a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Wainscott School - pizza in bed, where she was recovering from a broken ankle.

“As mom ate her pizza, dad changed into his biking outfit of workout shorts, a colorful T-shirt and helmet. He began his bike ride and followed the same route as he does each day,” Yusko recalled.

“While in the bike lane, wearing his helmet, he was hit by a van in the beginning of his ride.”

It was not immediately clear whether the driver of the van stopped or will face criminal charges.

Yusko said any money raised on the GoFundMe campaign will go toward helping his mother with mounting medical bills, as well as necessary travel and physical therapy expenses.

“Jeff has a long road ahead of him and any donations would be so kindly appreciated,” Yusko said, adding that the family is “very grateful for the quick response from bystanders, police, and EMS.”

As of Wednesday, May 24, the campaign had raised over $56,000 of its $250,000 goal.

Those who wish to support the GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

