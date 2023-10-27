Truck Driver Threatens Medic, Damages Ambulance In Jamesport Road Rage Incident, Police Say

The incident happened at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in Jamesport, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Emergency crews were responding to a 911 call about an elderly man in need of medical care at a home in Jamesport when a Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corp vehicle found itself blocked by a dump truck.

The ambulance, with its lights and sirens activated, was attempting to make a left turn from West Street onto East Second Street.

At the same time, the dump truck, driven by 20-year-old Hamlet Ramirez, was attempting a right turn onto West Street.

With not enough room to proceed, the ambulance driver motioned for Ramirez to back up. Ramirez refused and the two began yelling at one another over who had the right of way.

As the argument escalated, Ramirez began inching toward the side of the ambulance, prompting the ambulance to drive up onto a nearby property and around the truck, according to police.

The argument continued and Ramirez exited his vehicle and ran toward the ambulance while brandishing a pipe.

He approached the driver’s side and struck the rear portion of the ambulance, leaving visible damage, police said.

At that point, a uniformed police officer approached the scene and the ambulance driver flagged them down.

Ramirez, of the Bronx, was arrested on the following charges:

Obstructing governmental administration

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal mischief

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and there were no reports of injuries.

Police did not identify the dump truck's parent company.

