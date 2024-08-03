Tropical System Now Expected To Make Landfall In US As Hurricane: Here's What To Know Now

Tropical Depression 4 is about 30 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba, and has increased winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in an update issued around midday Saturday, Aug. 3.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a Category 1 at the projected time of landfall on Monday morning, Aug. 5, expected to be in the Big Bend region of Florida.

If it is upgraded to a tropical storm before then, as is highly likely, it be named Debby.

According to AccuWeather.com:

There is a growing risk of tornadoes and waterspouts throughout the Florida peninsula this weekend.

Rainfall totals could exceed 12 to 18 inches along the Southeast US coast next week, posing a major flooding and public safety risk.

For the latest projected track and timing of the system, see the image above.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

