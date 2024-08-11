Tropical System In Atlantic Could Become New Named Storm, Affect East Coast: What To Know Now

A tropical wave in the Atlantic is expected to become a tropical depression over the next couple of days and could be the next named storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If that happens, it will be called Ernesto.

The system is about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Sunday morning, Aug. 11. (See the image above.)

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent and through seven days even higher at 90 percent.

The news comes after post-Tropical Cyclone Debby pushed off the eastern Canadian coast after making two landfills in the US -- first as a hurricane in Florida on Monday, Aug. 5, then as a tropical storm in South Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Debby then trekked north-northeast, bringing heavy rain that caused localized flooding and damaging winds that led to power outages in the region.

